Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Trading Up 70% Over Last Week

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 70% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swapcoinz has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $487,731.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swapcoinz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00146942 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00067868 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00264164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038132 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io.

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swapcoinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swapcoinz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.