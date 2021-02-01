Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 30th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swiss Re from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at $22.21 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $29.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.