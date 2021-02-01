Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €104.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €108.93 ($128.16).

SY1 opened at €102.70 ($120.82) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €105.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €110.09. Symrise AG has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

About Symrise AG (SY1.F)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

