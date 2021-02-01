Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) PT Raised to GBX 550 at Canaccord Genuity

Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SYNT. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 242 ($3.16) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 382 ($4.99).

SYNT stock traded up GBX 5.22 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 435.22 ($5.69). The company had a trading volume of 1,689,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 441.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 372.72. Synthomer plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.30 ($2.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 472.50 ($6.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 76.35.

In other news, insider Caroline Johnstone bought 11,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of £48,998.40 ($64,016.72).

Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a speciality chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, and Industrial Specialities.

