Tachyon Protocol Hits Market Cap of $10.37 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $10.37 million and $283,140.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tachyon Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tachyon Protocol alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00089870 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000864 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000695 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00041211 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00015666 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.89 or 0.00321555 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 tokens. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol.

Tachyon Protocol Token Trading

Tachyon Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tachyon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tachyon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tachyon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tachyon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.