Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Fisher Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,640,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 130,578 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 2.3% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,013,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,400,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,684,276,000 after purchasing an additional 353,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,349,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,564,000 after buying an additional 1,170,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,952,000 after buying an additional 760,168 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,121,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,216,000 after acquiring an additional 721,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. 140166 reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.12. 481,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,972,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $136.13. The stock has a market cap of $654.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

