Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives $1.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNEYF. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.20 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of TNEYF opened at $1.06 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

