Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.42. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKT traded down $1.39 on Monday, reaching $14.04. 64,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,054,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $20.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -350.91 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

