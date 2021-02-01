Tap (XTP) Price Reaches $0.0072

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Tap has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. Tap has a market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $20,910.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap token can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00068286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.99 or 0.00871306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00049693 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00039908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.74 or 0.04394527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019986 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

XTP is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

