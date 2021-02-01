Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Short Interest Update

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the December 31st total of 5,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

Target stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,084. The stock has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

