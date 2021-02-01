Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Trading Up 6.2%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s stock price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 228,731 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 159,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $190.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. Equities analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 212,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

