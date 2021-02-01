Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.05 Million

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will report $39.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $39.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $148.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $224.00 million, with estimates ranging from $222.00 million to $226.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

TTCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tattooed Chef in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTCF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the second quarter worth approximately $643,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the second quarter worth approximately $475,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTCF opened at $23.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tattooed Chef has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $28.64.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.