Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will report $39.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $39.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $148.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $224.00 million, with estimates ranging from $222.00 million to $226.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

TTCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tattooed Chef in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTCF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the second quarter worth approximately $643,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the second quarter worth approximately $475,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTCF opened at $23.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tattooed Chef has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $28.64.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.

