Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of Taylor Devices worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

