TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stake Boosted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 112,585 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $103,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TEL traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.62. 29,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $131.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.33 and a 200 day moving average of $106.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,988 shares of company stock worth $22,411,150. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.62.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

