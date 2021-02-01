TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Raised to $127.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.62.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

NYSE:TEL opened at $120.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.19. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $131.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $1,536,848.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,600.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,988 shares of company stock worth $22,411,150. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.