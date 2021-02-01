Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday. Danske raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,740,147. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.85 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth about $85,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 123.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.