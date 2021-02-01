Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.10 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €3.10 ($3.65) price target on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on O2D. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.88 ($3.39).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) stock opened at €2.26 ($2.66) on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a twelve month low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of €2.91 ($3.42). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of €2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

