Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Main First Bank upgraded Telefónica Deutschland from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.