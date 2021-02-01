Telemus Capital LLC Takes $120,000 Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 98,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DSM opened at $7.86 on Monday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

