Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Telos’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Shares of TLS opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.73. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at $479,283,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at $12,275,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,265,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

