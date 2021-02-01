TEMCO (TEMCO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $664,074.00

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $664,074.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00047164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00146218 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00068001 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00264656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066355 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00038010 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,266,853,928 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

TEMCO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

