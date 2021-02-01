Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 77.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TEI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,716. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $9.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.0466 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

