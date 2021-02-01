Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TERN) Plans to Raise $101 Million in February 5th IPO

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TERN) plans to raise $101 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, February 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 6,300,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $363.5 million.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Cowen served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, and other chronic liver diseases. NASH is a severe form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD, that affects up to 15 million people in the United States, and up to 6% of the global population, for which there is currently no approved therapy in the United States or Europe Our most advanced program is TERN-101, a liver-distributed, non-bile acid Farnesoid X Receptor agonist that has demonstrated sustained liver FXR activation, as well as a favorable tolerability profile across multiple Phase 1 clinical trials. In our Phase 1 clinical trials, no pruritus, or itching, or increases in LDL cholesterol levels as compared to the control group were observed—unlike in Phase 1 clinical trials of certain other FXR agonists conducted by third parties. Our Phase 2a clinical trial of TERN-101 in NASH patients (the LIFT Study) was fully enrolled in January 2021 and we expect top-line data in the third quarter of 2021. Our second clinical stage program, TERN-201, is a highly selective inhibitor of Vascular Adhesion Protein-1. We intend to start our Phase 1b clinical trial of TERN-201 in NASH patients in the first half of 2021 and expect top-line data in the first half of 2022. Our third program entering the clinic is TERN-501, a Thyroid Hormone Receptor beta agonist with high metabolic stability, enhanced liver distribution and greater selectivity for THR-b compared to other THR-b agonists in development. In January 2021, the FDA cleared our investigational new drug application for TERN-501. We intend to start our Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial of TERN-501 in the first half of 2021 and expect top-line data in the second half of 2021. We are also pursuing two combination therapy programs to address the multiple disease processes of NASH and expect to initiate a Phase 2a clinical proof-of-concept trial evaluating a combination of TERN-101 and TERN-501 in the first half of 2022. “.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2017 and has 30 employees. The company is located at 1065 East Hillsdale Blvd., Suite 100 Foster City, California 94404 and can be reached via phone at (650) 525-5535.

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.