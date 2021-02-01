Terry L. Blaker Acquires New Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Terry L. Blaker bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $153.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 960.50, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $165.93.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.44.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

