Terry L. Blaker Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,206 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,080 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,302,000 after acquiring an additional 151,859 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after buying an additional 5,142,130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $166,961,000 after acquiring an additional 159,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,919,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $161,542,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $40.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

