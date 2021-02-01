Terry L. Blaker Cuts Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Terry L. Blaker cut its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,044 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,042 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391,343 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,949,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,957,000 after purchasing an additional 736,796 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,798,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,541,000 after purchasing an additional 193,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 72.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 483,734 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $13.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $16.37.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.80%.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

People's United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

