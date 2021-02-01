Terry L. Blaker Sells 1,578 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Terry L. Blaker trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $29.88 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.76, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

