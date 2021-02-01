Terry L. Blaker Sells 81 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Terry L. Blaker lowered its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth $2,609,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 63,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

RE opened at $211.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.43. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

