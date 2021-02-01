Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,158 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.4% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tesla were worth $151,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $793.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $752.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,593.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $751.87 and a 200-day moving average of $499.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.29.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

