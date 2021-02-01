Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $98.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $121.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.23. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $143.35.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 8,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $1,053,384.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,565,108.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $7,315,701.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,904,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,389 shares of company stock worth $23,714,713 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

