Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,478 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.4% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $270,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 28.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 52,171 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 526.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN stock traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.35. 91,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,968,105. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $175.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

