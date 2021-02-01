Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $5.60 on Monday, hitting $171.29. 157,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,968,105. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $175.47. The company has a market cap of $157.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

