The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,233 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. The Boeing makes up 3.6% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 232,282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $49,722,000 after purchasing an additional 36,826 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,509 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

The Boeing stock traded up $2.05 on Monday, reaching $196.24. 383,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,566,400. The stock has a market cap of $110.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.30. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

