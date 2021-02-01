The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after purchasing an additional 838,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,363,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 24.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 719,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $118,910,000 after purchasing an additional 142,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.00 on Monday, reaching $196.19. 327,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,566,400. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.10 and its 200-day moving average is $185.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

