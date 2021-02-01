The Boeing’s (BA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $257.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.65.

BA opened at $194.19 on Thursday. The Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.30. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

