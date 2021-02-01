The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 187.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.31. The company had a trading volume of 143,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,251,858. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.96.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $9,160,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock worth $62,168,634. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.