The Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.64

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.64 and last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.00.

The Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $526.32 million for the quarter. The Chiba Bank had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 5.30%.

The Chiba Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHBAY)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

