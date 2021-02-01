The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Receives $13.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.30.

XONE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners raised The ExOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

In related news, Director John Irvin sold 20,000 shares of The ExOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in The ExOne during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The ExOne during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The ExOne during the third quarter worth about $6,046,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The ExOne by 351.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The ExOne by 92.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XONE opened at $27.74 on Friday. The ExOne has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $532.25 million, a P/E ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 2.39.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The ExOne will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

