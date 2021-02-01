The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 40,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,161. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

