The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.20.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 181.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in NRG Energy by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.