The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.59.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.45 on Monday, reaching $275.62. 80,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,721. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $309.41. The company has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

