The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $61,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $274.56. 71,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $309.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.57 and a 200 day moving average of $224.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.59.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

