The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:THG opened at $112.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.92. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

