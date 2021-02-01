The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,153. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.