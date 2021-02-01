The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Major Shareholder Sells $497,400,021.00 in Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of MAC opened at $15.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -174.43 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in The Macerich by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Macerich by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Macerich by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 23,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Macerich by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Macerich by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

