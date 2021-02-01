The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The New York Times by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in The New York Times by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth $2,888,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in The New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in The New York Times by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYT opened at $49.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $426.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.