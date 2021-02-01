The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.5% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 611,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,020,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $128.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.93. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

