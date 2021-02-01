The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Lowered to $105.00

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $87.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.30. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Progressive will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $514,625.30. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 43,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in The Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 950.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

