The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $874.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $845.00 to $874.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sherwin-Williams from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $726.25.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $691.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $758.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $728.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $696.25.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,529,000 after purchasing an additional 49,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.