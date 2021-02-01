The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. The Simply Good Foods reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 18,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,868. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 0.98. The Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $32.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 326.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,819,000 after buying an additional 2,959,109 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 180.8% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after buying an additional 1,175,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth about $8,779,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 100.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $4,134,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

